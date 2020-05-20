Georgia purchases 30K COVID-19 rapid tests with WB support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ministry of Health of Georgia has bought rapid COVID-19 tests under the World Bank Group’s Emergency COVID-19 Response Project, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, 30,000 antibody tests were provided by a company licensed by the Chinese government.

“These rapid tests have been licensed by the Chinese government. Our products have undergone numerous inspections and have been licensed for export. The tests have very high accuracy. They are used in the United States as well as in other European countries,” said a spokesman for the company.

The rapid tests will be distributed to the relevant clinics and medical institutions.

Six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 713.

According to the latest figures, 475 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far. Twelve patients died. Currently, 3,519 people remain under quarantine, and 351 persons are under medical supervision.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356