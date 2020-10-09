Vaccines against various diseases delivered to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9

Russian Volga-Dnepr cargo airline and Scan Global Logistics have delivered vaccines against various diseases to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

Vaccines against diphtheria, hepatitis, and BCG, as well as other medical products, were delivered.

As reported, Turkmenistan has doubled the financial resources allocated for the purchase of Immunobiological medicine.

Financial resources were increased due to the plan for the procurement of vaccines and injecting equipment for immunization from 2021 through 2025 within the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Provision of Procurement Services between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNICEF”, that was concluded in 2015.

Turkmenistan takes all necessary measures to prevent dangerous infectious diseases in accordance with who recommendations and taking into account the country's national legislation.

Turkmenistan also previously carried out routine immunization, which provides for mandatory vaccination against 14 diseases. The vaccines were purchased through UNICEF and pre-qualified by WHO.

