Azerbaijan, Russia to hold forum on trade, economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Trade Representation of Azerbaijan and the Russian Business Guide magazine will hold this year's final meeting of the Business Club at the Congress Center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia on December 8, 2020, in the format of a forum on the topic ‘Azerbaijan-Russia: Economic Diplomacy and Strategy partnership’, Trend reports citing the Russian Trade Mission in Azerbaijan.

As reported, experts representing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the Russian Export Center, the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council are invited to the discussions.

The participation of heads of enterprises and organizations developing Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation is planned.

During the discussions, interaction in the financial sector, the agro-industrial complex, transport and logistics, medicine and pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce will be discussed.

The activities of the Trade Representation are aimed at developing economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, promoting Russian export projects and attracting investment and advanced technologies to the Russian Federation.

