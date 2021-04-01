Turkmenistan and Russia continue to discuss ways to develop co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan discussed the development of cooperation with a number of Russian companies and government agencies, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meetings were held with the heads of state structures of Russia, large companies in the trade and economic, energy, chemical industry, agricultural, cultural and humanitarian fields.

In particular, the development of cooperation in the field of energy, as well as issues of further cooperation and possible specific projects were discussed with LUKOIL oil company.

In addition, a meeting was also held with representatives of KAMAZ company. Thus, potential opportunities for expanding cooperation in the transport field were noted. The parties also discussed the possibility of involving the company in significant projects implemented in Turkmenistan.

Also, the practical cooperation between the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and Russian 'Mir' International Television and Radio Company and the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) was discussed.

The analysis of cooperation between the two countries, including promising areas of cooperation to strengthen it, was also held.

In addition to the above, meetings were held with a number of other Russian companies, companies, structures, etc.

As it was reported earlier, a delegation from Turkmenistan is on a working visit to Russia from March 30 through April 2.

During the visit prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the regions of Russia in the oil and gas, chemical, industrial, agricultural sectors, transport sector, trade and economic, scientific and educational spheres, and in the field of healthcare will be discussed.

In addition, a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS will be held in Moscow on April 2. Thus, the meeting will address issues related to strengthening regional and international security, multilateral cooperation, including in such areas as tourism, physical culture and sports, and youth policy. In this context, the Turkmen side will submit several documents for consideration by the participants of the meeting.

During the visit, a meeting and negotiations between the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries are planned, during which issues of building up the interstate partnership will be considered.

It is also planned to hold high-level bilateral interdepartmental consultations on regional security issues.

As a result of the above-mentioned and other meetings and negotiations, it is planned to sign several bilateral documents on cooperation in various fields.

As earlier the Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend, Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the promotion of interregional cooperation, an intergovernmental program of economic cooperation for 2021-2023, an agreement on the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, and the exchange of documents and information on the customs value of goods transported between Russia and Turkmenistan.

"We hope that Russian-Turkmen cooperation in the above-mentioned areas will continue this year. The next meetings of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on economic cooperation and its high-level group on trade and investment support, scheduled for this year in Moscow, will give the necessary impetus to the implementation of joint projects. The Second Caspian Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Moscow in August, also opens up additional opportunities for cooperation with Turkmenistan."

