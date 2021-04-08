CNF to support development of protected areas in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

Georgian Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili met with Executive Director of the Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF) Tobias Muenchmeyer, Trend reports via the ministry.

At the meeting, the parties appreciated the successful cooperation between Georgia and the United States in the field of the environment and discussed the possibilities of future partnership with CNF.

Davitashvili informed Muenchmeyer about the activities carried out in the field of protected areas and biodiversity, and the results achieved. The minister noted that recently, despite the difficult economic situation caused by the pandemic, the area of ​​protected areas has increased significantly, and the existing tourist infrastructure in the territories has been updated.

As Muenchmeyer stated at the meeting, CNF will support the development of strategies for the development of protected areas in Georgia.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Environment and Agriculture Nino Tandilashvili and representatives of the relevant departments of the ministry.

