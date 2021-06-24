Georgia and Turkey intend to expand free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Turkey discussed further liberalization of tariffs for agricultural products within the framework of the free trade agreement between the two countries and the possibility of including trade in services in the document, Trend reports citing the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, Ankara hosted the 12th meeting of the joint committee within the framework of the Georgian-Turkish free trade agreement, during which negotiations were held on amending this document.

The Georgian delegation at the talks was headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Genadi Arveladze, the Turkish delegation by Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu.

Arveladze believes that the amendment to the agreement and further liberalization of agricultural tariffs will help to increase Georgian exports to Turkey and increase the competitiveness of Georgian agricultural products in the Turkish market.

According to him, the process of consultations with the Turkish side on this issue is proceeding successfully.

The next meeting of the joint committee will take place in Tbilisi at the end of 2021. Until then, expert consultations will continue online.

A free trade agreement between Georgia and Turkey was signed in 2007 and provides for exemption from import tax for certain goods.

Trade turnover between Turkey and Georgia from January through May 2021 increased by 35 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $758.1 million.

Georgia exports to Turkey ferroalloys, knitwear, semi-finished products from carbon steel, scrap of ferrous metals.

Turkey supplies Georgia with vehicles, including trucks, pipes and hollow sections made of ferrous metals, medicines.

