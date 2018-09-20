Azerbaijan must use experience in oil, gas sphere to develop alternative energy - minister

20 September 2018 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan must use the experience gained in cooperation with foreign oil and gas companies to develop alternative energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.

A legislative base is being created to use renewable energy sources, Shahbazov said.

Reforms continue to attract private sector and foreign investments to the sphere, as well as create competitive environment there, he added.

Story still developing

