European Commission: Completion of TANAP’s first phase strengthened Turkey’s role in fostering energy security in EU

1 June 2019 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Turkey's role in fostering energy security in the region and the EU has been strengthened by the completion of the first phase of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline project (TANAP), the backbone of the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports citing European Commission’s Turkey 2019 report.

“Very good progress has been made on security of supply. The first phase of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline project (TANAP) was completed in June 2018. The second phase, aiming to connect TANAP to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic pipeline project (TAP) is expected to be finalised according to plan by June 2019,” said the report.

The TANAP pipeline runs from the Georgian-Turkish border to the country’s western border with Greece. TANAP, together with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which provides the transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About 6 billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, while the rest will be supplied to Europe. After the completion of the construction of TAP, gas flow to Europe will being by early 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two dead, 5 injured after shootout at Turkish-Iranian border
Turkey 13:30
Turkey's LPG imports slightly decrease
Turkey 13:20
SOCAR, Tekfen sign memorandum on construction of new plant in Azerbaijan (FOTO)
Economy 10:36
Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Turkey 10:19
TANAP still has some room for additional cost savings (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 31 May 16:33
Foreign Ministry: Purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system by Turkey not postponed
Turkey 31 May 16:32
Latest
Minister: Iran ready to provide path for energy transit for Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 14:54
President Andrzej Duda invited Polish companies to work in Alat Free Economic Zone
Business 14:51
Azerbaijan’s President: I believe that in coming years we will be producing energy resources from new fields
Politics 14:49
Tax breaks for Azerbaijani businesses to be extended for 3 years
Economy 14:49
Trade turnover of Kazakhstan, other CIS countries increases
Economy 14:18
President Aliyev signs Order to improve social services to children and other people in need for special care
Politics 14:16
Water treatment plant to be built in central Turkmenistan
Economy 14:09
Iran files complaint to ICAO over refusal of fueling its planes at foreign airports
Iran 13:56
Two dead, 5 injured after shootout at Turkish-Iranian border
Turkey 13:30