Eni re-enters Albania for new hydrocarbon area

Italian Eni company has re-entered Albania’s energy sector for the first time after 1999, to drill an exploration well at Dumre Block, which is expected to have good oil prospectivity, Trend reports citing Eni.

Eni and Albanian Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy have inked a Production Sharing Contract to explore, with a 100 percent equity interest, the Dumre Block onshore Albania.

The Dumre Block covers an area of 587 square kilometers and is located approximately 40 km south of the capital Tirana.

Eni has been present in Albania in the early ‘90s, competing in the first international bid for the Albanian offshore and being awarded with 2 offshore exploration blocks, Adriatiku-2 and Adriatiku-4. After drilling 3 wells with non-commercial results, Eni left the Country in 1999.

With the award of Dumre Block, Eni, which is the operator through the new subsidiary Eni Albania, took the commitment to drill an exploration well and looks forward to closely work with the Albanian authorities to contribute to the economic growth of Albania as a strategic partner.

