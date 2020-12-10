Energy Community: Georgia's energy sector - at critical stage in its development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

The energy sector of Georgia is at a crucial stage of its development, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Mr. Janez Kopač told Trend.

"This results from the country’s membership of the Energy Community since 2017 (under which Georgia committed to new obligations) as well as the real needs of the sector as a consequence of many problems which have accumulated in recent years. These include an increase in energy imports, reduction in private investment, ineffective tariff subsidies, and population resistance to new infrastructure projects," Kopač said.

According to him, this damages the sector and poses threats to the country’s economic development in general.

The director believes that the package of energy reforms being undertaken by Georgia in light of newly adopted laws on the energy market, renewables, energy efficiency, and energy-efficient buildings will make a great contribution to solving these problems.

"This primarily means creating a competitive energy market and fair, transparent conditions for investors, developers, and market players. At the same time, the government will be able to pursue the fulfillment of its social responsibility by protecting vulnerable consumers," he said.

As the director said, the country plans to develop more market-based support mechanisms to facilitate the utilization of its ample renewable energy potential in an efficient and environmentally friendly way, and intensify the implementation of energy efficiency measures based on mandatory requirements.

"Alongside other binding security of supply measures, this will have a positive impact on both the mitigation of climate change and the strengthening of Georgia's energy independence," Kopač added.

