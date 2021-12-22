Turkey to support Azerbaijan in implementation of "Green Energy Concept" in liberated areas - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkey will support Azerbaijan with the participation of both the public and private sectors within the framework of the "Green Energy Concept" planned to be implemented in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports.

Donmez made the remark speaking at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku.

"Turkey will continue to work coordinated with Azerbaijan to restore lasting peace in the region and the liberated territories. The experience of successful cooperation in the carbon industry and in the field of renewable energy will be an impetus for our ties," the minister noted.