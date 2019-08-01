Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

1 August 2019 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 105.4 million manats on July 31, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 99.5 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price of 99.5158 manats per note.

Some 1.3 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (1.01 million manats) and dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($152,800 – 259,800 manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 469,600 manats. During the day, 214 deals were concluded on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 4.6 million manats.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on August 1)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 10:51
Zenith Energy to raise proceeds for well deepening onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:31
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:03
Latest
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Britain to spend an extra £2.1 billion on no-deal Brexit planning
Other News 11:12
Turkish-Georgian trade decreases by more than $20M
Economy 11:02
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 11:02
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan
Finance 10:57
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 10:51