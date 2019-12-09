Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for Dec. 10-16

9 December 2019 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank has set new foreign exchange rates, which will be in force from Dec. 10 through Dec. 16 2019, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

According to the Central Bank, the US dollar went up by 26.56 soums and amounted to 9,537 soums.

In addition, euro went up by 69.31 soums to 10,545 soums.

The Russian ruble went up by 2.09 soums and amounted to 149.88 soums.

The US currency has recently been showing slight fluctuations in both directions, while the euro has been rapidly falling in price in recent weeks, but has now increased in price.

An increase in exchange rate volatility was observed in August at the auctions of Uzbekistan’s interbank currency market. Since the beginning of the year, the US dollar against the sum increased by 12.5 percent, from slightly over 8,336 soums on Jan. 1 to 9,384 soums on Aug. 21. Most of the growth occurred in August, when the US dollar rose by 679 soums.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has stopped to set prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency are now formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from Aug. 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

