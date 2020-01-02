Kazakhstan raises excise tax on gasoline

2 January 2020 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Switzerland's EuroChem to create mineral fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan
Construction 09:32
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Over 200 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey
Turkey 1 January 11:40
Food-processing ventures to open in Kazakhstan's Shymkent
Business 1 January 10:42
Russian, Kazakh companies finalize agreements on damage payments for spoiled oil
Oil&Gas 30 December 2019 18:06
Kazakhstan’s Kazaeronavigatsia disproves Bek Air's plane crash theory
Kazakhstan 30 December 2019 17:06
Latest
Ernst and Young, Uzbekneftegaz implement joint project in energy sector
Oil&Gas 12:09
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:00
Ex-MP: Iran should be governed through non-oil exports, tax revenues
Oil&Gas 11:58
Zenith Energy is preparing for operations in West Africa
Oil&Gas 11:46
Georgian economy grows by 6.4%
Business 11:36
Turkmenistan's custom service switches to Automated System for Customs Data
ICT 11:32
IMO 2020 regulations to destroy much of global demand for high sulphur fuel oil
Oil&Gas 11:25
Turkmen ministry extends tender to buy equipment
Tenders 11:24
Construction of second combined cycle gas turbine unit at Navoi TPP completed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:24