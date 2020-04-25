Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25
By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 13
|
1.7
|
April 20
|
1.7
|
April 14
|
1.7
|
April 21
|
1.7
|
April 15
|
1.7
|
April 22
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0151 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8406 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 13
|
1.8592
|
April 20
|
1.8482
|
April 14
|
1.8602
|
April 21
|
1.8415
|
April 15
|
1.8657
|
April 22
|
1.8443
|
April 16
|
1.8488
|
April 23
|
1.8386
|
April 17
|
1.8479
|
April 24
|
1.8308
|
Average weekly
|
1.8557
|
Average weekly
|
1.8406
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0006 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 13
|
0.0232
|
April 20
|
0.0228
|
April 14
|
0.0233
|
April 21
|
0.0225
|
April 15
|
0.0233
|
April 22
|
0.022
|
April 16
|
0.0227
|
April 23
|
0.0224
|
April 17
|
0.0232
|
April 24
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.0225
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0037 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2442 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 13
|
0.2526
|
April 20
|
0.2458
|
April 14
|
0.2511
|
April 21
|
0.2448
|
April 15
|
0.2491
|
April 22
|
0.2434
|
April 16
|
0.2458
|
April 23
|
0.2436
|
April 17
|
0.2456
|
April 24
|
0.2435
|
Average weekly
|
0.2479
|
Average weekly
|
0.2442
---
