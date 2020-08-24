Iranian foreign exchange rates for August 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exchange rates for August 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to August 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,539 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 24 Iranian rial on August 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,979 54,976 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,038 46,093 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,778 4,774 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,668 4,662 1 Danish krone DKK 6,654 6,655 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,281 137,320 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,942 24,941 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,698 39,700 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,893 31,874 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,434 27,475 1 South African rand ZAR 2,453 2,449 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,733 5,728 1 Russian ruble RUB 562 562 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,116 30,073 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,620 30,628 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,569 49,586 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,274 2,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,866 34,870 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,731 30,737 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,070 6,070 100 Thai baths THB 132,849 133,104 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,047 10,052 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,289 35,236 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,539 49,553 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,997 9,999 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,681 13,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,841 2,844 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,497 16,567 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,340 86,340 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,083 4,072 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

The official exchange rate in Iran is used for the import of some essential goods.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to banks and the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,407 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 246,920 rials, and the price of $1 is 194,461 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 223,000-226,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials.