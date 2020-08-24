Iranian foreign exchange rates for August 24
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exchange rates for August 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to August 22.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,539 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on August 24
|
Iranian rial on August 22
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,979
|
54,976
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,038
|
46,093
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,778
|
4,774
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,668
|
4,662
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,654
|
6,655
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
561
|
561
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,281
|
137,320
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
24,942
|
24,941
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
39,698
|
39,700
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,420
|
5,420
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,232
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,893
|
31,874
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
27,434
|
27,475
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,453
|
2,449
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
5,733
|
5,728
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
562
|
562
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,529
|
3,529
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
83
|
83
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
30,116
|
30,073
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,620
|
30,628
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,569
|
49,586
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,274
|
2,275
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
31
|
31
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,866
|
34,870
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
30,731
|
30,737
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,070
|
6,070
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
132,849
|
133,104
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,047
|
10,052
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,289
|
35,236
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
49,539
|
49,553
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,997
|
9,999
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,681
|
13,673
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,841
|
2,844
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
542
|
545
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,497
|
16,567
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,721
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
86,340
|
86,340
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,083
|
4,072
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,966
|
11,966
The official exchange rate in Iran is used for the import of some essential goods.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to banks and the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,407 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 246,920 rials, and the price of $1 is 194,461 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 223,000-226,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials.