Iranian currency rates for January 21

Finance 21 January 2021 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to January 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,936 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 21

Iranian rial on January 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,464

57,340

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,244

47,313

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,043

5,040

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,962

4,930

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,848

6,856

1 Indian rupee

INR

576

575

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,640

138,605

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,165

26,161

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,599

40,483

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,282

33,032

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,258

29,942

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,824

2,809

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,659

5,621

1 Russian ruble

RUB

573

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,884

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,624

32,415

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,723

31,675

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,531

49,512

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,149

2,173

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,805

35,722

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,416

9,413

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,502

6,493

100 Thai baths

THB

140,305

140,101

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,420

10,376

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,182

38,193

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,936

51,001

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,037

10,018

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,746

12,759

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,995

2,989

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,566

16,491

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,400

87,367

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 262,145 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,063 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,763 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-224,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 263,000-266,000 rials.

