Iranian currency rates for January 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to January 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,936 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 21 Iranian rial on January 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,464 57,340 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,244 47,313 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,043 5,040 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,962 4,930 1 Danish krone DKK 6,848 6,856 1 Indian rupee INR 576 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,640 138,605 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,165 26,161 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,599 40,483 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,282 33,032 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,258 29,942 1 South African rand ZAR 2,824 2,809 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,659 5,621 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,884 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,624 32,415 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,723 31,675 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,531 49,512 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,149 2,173 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,805 35,722 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,416 9,413 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,502 6,493 100 Thai baths THB 140,305 140,101 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,420 10,376 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,182 38,193 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,936 51,001 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,037 10,018 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,746 12,759 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,995 2,989 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,566 16,491 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,400 87,367 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 262,145 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,063 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,763 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-224,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 263,000-266,000 rials.