Azerbaijan faces frequent hacking incidents

8 June 2018 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The number of information system hacking incidents has increased significantly in Azerbaijan over the past three years, Information Security Director at Financial Chain Corporation Alexander Tvaradze said at the BIS Summit 2018 in Baku on June 8.

Unfortunately, according to him, many structures are reluctant to share this information.

"According to our data, a big number of incidents were recorded. This includes petty thefts ranging from 500 manats to 1,000 manats up to large ones - 30,000-50,000 euros.The thefts were carried out through phishing, hacking internal systems, as well as abuse by insiders," Tvaradze said.

Presently, he said, the market needs introduction of security systems, so that they are implemented correctly and - most importantly - they really work.

"A large number of vendors are represented in the Azerbaijani information security market. It is not difficult to buy [information security systems]. However, it is much more difficult to make all information security systems work and work correctly. A vendor can establish a security system, the question is who and how will use it."

