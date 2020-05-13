Azerbaijan sets exports of IT products as one of priority goals

ICT 13 May 2020 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sets exports of IT products as one of priority goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Share of machine learning and traditional automation in IT industry is growing, Director of the ICT Center of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Sarkhan Talibzade told Trend.

He added that hyper automation (advanced technologies that are significantly more impactful that traditional automation capabilities) is among the 2020 trends.

“Despite the fact that the term ‘hyper automation’ is relatively new, we are familiar with its essence. Among the latest trends in the IT industry, the share of machine learning and traditional automation is increasing,” he said. “In general, information technology is primarily package that includes methods for collecting, processing, storing, disseminating and using information.”

“It means that the use of information technology in any business area not only forms a positive image of an enterprise, but also saves the company's resources. By using technology, a company gains full control over business processes. This helps to overcome the subjective approach, speed up the production process and, most importantly, increase the company income,” he noted.

"As of now, the development of IT in Azerbaijan, unlike other countries, is a paramount goal. Our country has developed a system of electronic state services, created projects to increase IT literacy, and programs to support the development of innovative products," Talibzade said.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijani government is interested in boosting the state budget through the export of IT products.

“However, it should be emphasized that due to the rapid expansion of technological ecosystem of leading world countries, it is necessary to double the pace to create a similar environment,” Talibzade said.

“In general, the COVID-19 pandemic gave impetus to the worldwide development of practically all branches of production activity, especially the IT sector. It depends on us only how effectively we’ll make use of this opportunity,” said Talibzade.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports decreases Business 18:13
Azerbaijan’s SAB company talks production of new types of sausages Business 18:08
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 16 Oil&Gas 18:00
Azerbaijan sets exports of IT products as one of priority goals ICT 17:59
Azerbaijani agricultural production grows Business 17:56
Kazakhstan's oil output forecast to decline in 2020 Oil&Gas 17:53
Iran's banks allowed to sell 'Justice Shares' upon client agreement Finance 17:52
OPEC expects significant decrease in 2020 world oil demand Oil&Gas 17:52
Georgia's Parliament amends Tax Code within anti-crisis plan Business 17:52
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan thoroughly fighting against coronavirus under President Aliyev’s leadership Politics 17:43
Azerbaijani electricity provider talks modernization of services ICT 17:35
Georgia considers pensions' increase Finance 17:29
Kazakhstan to resume passenger railway transportation Transport 17:22
OPEC crude oil production up in April Oil&Gas 17:16
Kazakhstan taking steps to increase output at its Bogatyr coal mine Business 17:06
Uzbekistan sends ambulances to Tajikistan Transport 17:05
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park starts production of disinfection tunnels Business 17:03
Lebap region of Turkmenistan overfulfills plan for cocoon harvesting Business 17:01
OPEC expects Azerbaijan’s liquids output to decline in 2020 Oil&Gas 17:00
Azerbaijani insurers’ payments on life insurance sharply surge Economy 16:57
Azerbaijan confirms 65 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:47
Container capacity of Iranian commercial ports to increase Business 16:45
Iran announces amount of loans issued in Semnan Province Finance 16:25
Trading at Uzbek Commodity Exchange increases Business 16:22
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy lubricants via tender Tenders 16:07
RON-92 gasoline prices continue to decrease in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:07
Kazakhstan's Azia Auto car-assembling plant on verge of operations suspension Construction 16:07
Austria says plans to fully reopen border with Switzerland Europe 15:56
Germany to start easing border controls from Saturday Europe 15:54
President Aliyev receives Azar Gojayev via video call on his appointment as head of Kalbajar District Executive Authority (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:50
Poland to reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18 Europe 15:49
Boris Johnson: Rising infection rates abroad are a warning for Britain Europe 15:47
National Power Grid of Uzbekistan upgrades Tashkent Metallurgical Plant Oil&Gas 15:47
National Iranian Drilling Company discloses plans to increase oil, gas production Oil&Gas 15:41
RON-80 price on Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange up Oil&Gas 15:36
Baku City Circuit: Talks on date of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 continue Society 15:35
Coronavirus-hit construction sector of Azerbaijan awaits for high demand Construction 15:33
Turkmenistan, Iran consider re-launching transportation between two countries Transport 15:27
Turkish ministry reveals info on trailers shipped via ports in 1Q2020 Turkey 15:21
Irish low-cost airline resumes flights to Georgia Transport 15:12
Iran to disclose causes of Konarak ship incident Iran 15:08
EU pushes to unlock borders as coronavirus ravages travel Europe 15:07
Central Bank: Vast majority of deposits in closed Azerbaijani banks insured Economy 15:05
Georgia's diplomatic missions assist over 20K citizens abroad Transport 15:02
Real estate prices change in Baku Economy 15:00
Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air resuming flights to Shymkent, launching new ones Transport 14:53
Kazakhstan may lift export restrictions on grain, flour Business 14:48
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics as of May 13 Iran 14:40
Uzbekistan to launch large agricultural project under EU commission program Finance 14:27
Russia's Power Machines talks TPP, HPP-related work in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:22
External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 14:16
Spanish TYPSA Group to design industrial projects for Turkmenistan Business 14:13
Iran's private sector remains idle on import of medicine Business 14:11
EBRD expects economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 14:07
Turkish cement export volume from Jan. through Apr. 2020 remains unchanged Turkey 14:03
Georgian PM calls on citizens to buy local products Business 14:00
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 13:51
EBRD reviews forecast for Uzbekistan's economic growth Finance 13:46
Turkey's jewelry exports to int'l markets marginally down Turkey 13:36
New jobs to be created in Iran's Yazd province Business 13:28
WoodMac: Oil companies can expect robust recovery in post-pandemic period Oil&Gas 13:24
Another charitable initiative by Azercell (PHOTO) Economy 13:22
Turkey sees decline in steel export to int'l markets Turkey 13:18
Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths Other News 13:15
Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses volume of loan restructurization requests Economy 13:15
Purchases, sales of real estate decline across Kazakhstan Business 13:00
Turkmenistan, Iran, Uzbekistan discuss regional, int'l transport infrastructure Business 12:56
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to world markets plunges Turkey 12:53
Turkey records drop of leather goods export to int'l markets Turkey 12:52
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets suffers heavy drop Turkey 12:48
Central Bank: Situation with exchange market in Azerbaijan stabilizes Economy 12:48
Iran reveals volume of product export via customs of Hamadan Province Business 12:43
Turkey's export of electrical goods shrinks Turkey 12:38
Expensive startup project in Azerbaijan eyes to enter foreign markets ICT 12:24
Kazakhstan ups import of goods from Azerbaijan Business 12:19
China's demand for gas to help boost Turkmenistan's economy Business 12:17
Turkmenistan, Romania discuss Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor Business 12:17
Uniper reveals volume of gas to be purchased via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:13
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to world markets drops Turkey 12:10
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Oil&Gas 12:09
Weidong Cloud Education plans to launch production of computers, notebooks in Uzbekistan ICT 12:06
Amazon plans to extend France warehouse closures to May 18 US 12:06
Russia reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections Russia 12:04
Turkey sees drop in export of its defense products to world markets Turkey 11:59
Kazakhstan named great example of proactive efforts in COVID-19 battle Kazakhstan 11:56
Central Bank of Iran clarifies provision of funds for imports Finance 11:54
Turkish-Kazakh trade turnover soars in March 2020 Turkey 11:46
Georgia's COVID-19 cases up to 647 Georgia 11:37
EBRD: Georgia's economy to shrink in 2020 Business 11:37
EIA significantly downs forecast for 2Q2020 oil production in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses compulsory insurance paid by local insurers Economy 11:33
Oil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold, U.S. stockpiles rise Oil&Gas 11:33
Iran allows export of number of medical supplies Iran 11:32
Uzbek Central Bank sets limits on operations with e-wallets Finance 11:28
LNG liquefaction sector may face FID postponement amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 11:27
EIA reveals forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil output Oil&Gas 11:08
Kazakhstan's economy bounces back in 2021 as oil prices partially recover Business 11:06
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 11:04
MBA students of Baku Higher Oil School excel in Business Strategy Game Society 11:01
OPEC production expected to begin increasing in July 2020 Oil&Gas 10:56
All news