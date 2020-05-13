Azerbaijan sets exports of IT products as one of priority goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Share of machine learning and traditional automation in IT industry is growing, Director of the ICT Center of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Sarkhan Talibzade told Trend.

He added that hyper automation (advanced technologies that are significantly more impactful that traditional automation capabilities) is among the 2020 trends.

“Despite the fact that the term ‘hyper automation’ is relatively new, we are familiar with its essence. Among the latest trends in the IT industry, the share of machine learning and traditional automation is increasing,” he said. “In general, information technology is primarily package that includes methods for collecting, processing, storing, disseminating and using information.”

“It means that the use of information technology in any business area not only forms a positive image of an enterprise, but also saves the company's resources. By using technology, a company gains full control over business processes. This helps to overcome the subjective approach, speed up the production process and, most importantly, increase the company income,” he noted.

"As of now, the development of IT in Azerbaijan, unlike other countries, is a paramount goal. Our country has developed a system of electronic state services, created projects to increase IT literacy, and programs to support the development of innovative products," Talibzade said.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijani government is interested in boosting the state budget through the export of IT products.

“However, it should be emphasized that due to the rapid expansion of technological ecosystem of leading world countries, it is necessary to double the pace to create a similar environment,” Talibzade said.

“In general, the COVID-19 pandemic gave impetus to the worldwide development of practically all branches of production activity, especially the IT sector. It depends on us only how effectively we’ll make use of this opportunity,” said Talibzade.