Azerbaijani State Customs Committee presents new e-commerce project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan held a presentation of the ‘Simplified Declaration - E-Commerce’ project, Trend reports referring to the committee.

As reported, the event was attended by the heads of the committee’s appropriate bodies and the local media representatives.

Chief of the committee's Secretariat Anar Suleymanov, informing about the project, said that as part of the steps taken by President Ilham Aliyev to achieve sustainable and dynamic development of the country's economy, improve the business environment, enhance transit and logistic capabilities, and ensure facilitated international trade, reforms were being carried out in the customs system.

It was noted that along with the improvement of customs legislation, acceleration of border crossing processes, personnel, and structural reforms, and reconstruction of infrastructure, the need to realize global challenges on the agenda of the World Customs Organization in Azerbaijan had actualized the project’s implementation.

Suleymanov underlined that the ‘Simplified Declaration - E-Commerce’ project will play an important role in eliminating the "shadow economy" and will positively influence on upgrading the service.

The new project will create conditions for ensuring more transparent and faster e-commerce, upgrading the service, ensuring transparency of operations, and efficient use of the existing resources.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni