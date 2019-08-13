SOCAR's Azneft PU to purchase drill pipes via tender

13 August 2019 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR announces methanol production volumes
Finance 9 August 19:39
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 9 August 12:03
Bursagaz names new director general
Oil&Gas 8 August 12:58
Net sales of Petkim up by 40%
Oil&Gas 8 August 12:33
SOCAR discloses volumes of oil export from Novorossiysk
Oil&Gas 8 August 11:27
Progress in full-scale development of Shah Deniz nears 93%
Oil&Gas 7 August 13:01
Latest
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 15:26
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with Order of Friendship of Russia
Politics 15:19
Petkim increases output
Oil&Gas 15:16
Uzbekistan, AIIB to implement joint projects in Afghanistan
Economy 15:09
Chernomortransneft JSC to reconstruct Grozny-Baku oil pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:01
Import of aviation fuel to Georgia increases
Oil&Gas 14:40
London climate change protesters daub Brazilian embassy blood red
Other News 14:40
Almost 140 people seek medical assistance after riots in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 14:30
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 14:15