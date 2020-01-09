Azerbaijani tourist companies participates in SATTE 2020 exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

With organizational support of Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), 14 Azerbaijani tourist companies participate in the 27th International Travel & Tourism Trade Show (SATTE) 2020, which is being held in New Delhi on January 8-10, Trend reports referring to ATB.

Azerbaijan's opportunities in the tourism sector are demonstrated at a stand of 144 square meters. Within the framework of the exhibition, the companies representing Azerbaijan hold meetings with foreign travel agencies in B2B format and discuss prospects for cooperation.

Over 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries and from 105 cities of India, as well as over 30,000 experts in the field of tourism and travel attend the exhibition.

SATTE is one of the most internationally acclaimed travel and tourism exhibition across India. The event recognized as a leading event in South Asia aims to showcase India’s tourism potential to the world by bringing the global tourism market to the country.

