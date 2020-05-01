Georgia, Austria to work out safe tourism strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has held a video conversation with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on May 1, Trend reports with reference to Georgian president’s press service.

The presidents spoke about the difficulties caused by the spread of coronavirus in Georgia and Austria and the plans to reopen economies of the two countries. It was noted that the pandemic has created problems in the tourism sector in both countries, which has a negative impact on the economies.

During the conversation, the sides expressed hope that Zourabichvili 's postponed visit to Austria will be arranged after the end of the pandemic.

Alexander Van der Bellen said that Austria is interested in the development of tourism in Georgia. In turn, the president of Georgia provided her Austrian counterpart with detailed information on the spheres of the tourism industry in the country and its potential.

"The heads of state agreed that Georgia and Austria will actively cooperate in creating a safe tourism strategy, which will contribute to the active development of the tourism sector in the post-crisis period," said the president's administration.

The parties also touched upon the new world order after the crisis and the role of Georgia as a trade and transport hub during the post-crisis period.

The presidents also spoke about Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration process. Zourabichvili emphasized that the severe crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will not hinder the development of the European Union.

"European integration is Georgia's only way," she pointed out.

---

