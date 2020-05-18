Georgia working to resume air service with Baltic states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is working to resume air service with the Baltic states after the lift of tourist bans starting from July 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Minister Natia Turnava had an online meeting with Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania Jaroslaw Narkiewicz on May 18 to discuss the ways of resuming flights with Baltic states as soon as possible.

Turnava noted that Wizz Air has expressed readiness to resume flights from Kutaisi to Vilnius and also to two other Baltic states.

"We know that flights between the Baltic states have resumed and we are working with all three of these countries to resume direct flights from Georgia,” said Turnava.

She noted that Georgia will do everything to resume flights to the Baltic states starting from July 1.

"We are preparing to open the tourism season. We are in contact with our colleagues on a daily basis, especially from the countries from which we expect tourists,” said Turnava.

Meanwhile, on May 14, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that Georgia is negotiating with Israel, Czechia, Poland, the Baltic states, Austria and Georgia’s neighboring countries to receive tourists starting from July 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356