Air France flight brings over 170 passengers from Paris to Georgian Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

An Air France flight brought over 170 passengers from Paris to Georgian Tbilisi as air connections between the countries resumed on Aug. 8 after the COVID-19 lockdown, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the plane with 178 passengers landed at Tbilisi International Airport.

Following the announcement about the resumption of flights made by the airport management company TAV Georgia, an agreement was reached that Air France will operate two flights a week between the capitals of the two countries.

The airline will operate flights from Paris to Tbilisi on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the return flights scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava announced earlier that the government is working to restore flights to other destinations over the next month.

