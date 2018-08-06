US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan

6 August 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

The average US dollar exchange rate amounted to 348.89 tenge per dollar according to the results of the morning trading session on Aug. 6 at the Kazakhstan stock exchange (KASE), Kazinform reported referring to KASE.

Compared to the same deals on Aug. 3, the foreign exchange rate decreased by 0.92 tenge. During the session, the minimum dollar rate was formed at the level of 348.2 tenge per 1 dollar and the maximum rate stood at 349.71 tenge. The trading volume amounted to $44.6 million.

On Aug. 3 at KASE, the weighted average rate of the US dollar at the end of the morning trading session amounted to 349,81 tenge and at the end of the day-time trading session amounted to 349,72 tenge, at the end of both sessions stood at 349,76 tenge. The total trading volume amounted to $146.8 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:41
Almaty City Health Department to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 5 August 13:49
Indian business circles interested in managing Kazakhstan’s big airports
Kazakhstan 5 August 12:18
Kazakh district announces tender for gasoline purchase
Economy news 4 August 15:37
Tender for gasoline purchase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 4 August 14:51
Revenues of Kazakh welfare fund up by more than a quarter
Economy news 4 August 14:29
Latest
Japanese companies to expand activity in Uzbekistan's gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 09:49
Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 09:48
Turkmen state gas concern to acquire equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:41
TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments
Oil&Gas 09:39
US restoring large-scale sanctions against Iran
Nuclear Program 09:38
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 09:37
Iran, Turkmenistan take gas dispute to arbitration
Iran 09:36
Azerbaijan eyes to strengthen co-op with Arab countries
Economy news 09:35