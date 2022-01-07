3,706 people detained in Kazakhstan as result of riots
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Some 3,706 people were detained in Kazakhstan, TV reported with reference to the headquarters for combating terrorism, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Kazakhstan's Almaty airport taken under control together with local law enforcement bodies - Russian MoD
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan