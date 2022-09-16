Reinforcing regional security remains SCO's major priority – President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Reinforcing regional security remains the major priority of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the expanded meeting of the Heads of State Council of SCO member states, Trend reports.

According to him, implementation of previously adopted documents providing for joint activities in the relevant field is of particular importance.

"Therefore, I propose to boost military-political collaboration between the defense ministries and special services," Tokayev said.