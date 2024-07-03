Kazakhstan to actively participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan - UN Secretary-General

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Kazakhstan will actively participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told Kazakh media, Trend reports.

"Regarding climate, all countries are expected to submit updated national action plans by next year, aligning with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. These plans should outline specific strategies to decrease fossil fuel production and consumption by at least 30 percent by 2030.

I am confident that Kazakhstan will actively contribute to the energy transition, including at the upcoming Conference of the Parties in Azerbaijan this year," Guterres emphasized.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

