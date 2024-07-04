Heydar Aliyev International Airport participates in the Annual Congress and General Assembly of ACI EUROPE 2024 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The capital air harbor of Azerbaijan took part in the 34th Annual Congress and General Assembly of ACI EUROPE 2024, held from July 2 to 4 in Istanbul.This significant event brings together leading European airport leaders and aviation industry experts to discuss key aspects of the industry's development.

Participants focused on the impact of geopolitical factors on the airport industry, improving the passenger experience, modernizing airport infrastructure and decarbonizing the aviation industry. In turn, Heydar Aliyev International Airport is actively implementing a sustainable development strategy, including the introduction of waste recycling systems, the use of innovative technologies to reduce the ecological footprint and other key initiatives.

In addition, the airport was represented at the event's exhibition space, showcasing its achievements and innovations. The exhibition discussed the prospects for future cooperation to improve the quality of service for passengers and partners.

It should be noted that Baku Airport joined the Airports Council International (ACI EUROPE) in April of this year. This has opened up unique opportunities for active cooperation with world airports, participation in airport improvement programs, increasing capacity, professional accreditation of managers and improving the quality of customer service.

Press Service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport