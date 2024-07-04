Azerbaijan sees growth in railway passenger traffic in 1H2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported over 3.8 million passengers from January through June 2024, which is 20 percent more than the same period last year and one percent above the company's six-month forecast, Trend reports via the CJSC.

During this period, the Absheron Circular Railway Line transported over 3.66 million passengers to their destinations (19 percent more than the same period last year).

The Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route saw transportation of 160,799 passengers (a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2023), while the Baku-Gabala-Baku route - 22,487 passengers (a 149 percent increase).

"The train occupancy rate for the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route from January through June 2024 was 92 percent (compared to 90 percent in the same period last year), and for the Baku-Gabala-Baku route - 61 percent (compared to 50 percent in the same period last year).

More than 10 percent of passengers traveling on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route were foreign tourists, and more than seven percent on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route," the CJSC explained.

The company also highlighted that the increase in transportation was facilitated by the operation of two new Stadler trains introduced on June 14 on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku line, which transported over 16,000 passengers in just 17 days of operation in June.

"Overall, in the first six months of 2024, a total of 9,265 passenger trips were operated, which is 22 percent more than in the first six months of 2023," the CJSC added.

To note, Azerbaijani railways experienced a significant increase in passenger transportation in 2023, with seven million passengers.

