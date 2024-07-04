Tajikistan encourages SCO members to jump on board of new cargo traffic permit scheme

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. Tajikistan invites SCO member states and partners to join the new system of cargo transportation permits, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the SCO Plus format meeting in Astana, Trend reports.

"It is essential to intensify collaborative efforts in the economic sphere. Our countries possess significant mineral resources and robust production capabilities. Tajikistan's trade turnover with SCO member states has shown substantial growth, exceeding 80 percent last year. The time has come to initiate specific joint projects, leveraging the potential of observer states and partners, particularly in high technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and investment," he emphasized.

President Rahmon invited observer states and dialogue partners to leverage the opportunities offered by the SCO Business Council and the Interbank Consortium.

"We must actively capitalize on cooperation potentials in the transport and energy sectors. International transport and transit corridors traversing our territories from East to West and North to South are being established," he added.

The president highlighted the importance of the 2014 agreement signed in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital, which provides the international legal framework for developing transport infrastructure within the SCO.

"The new system of permits for cargo transportation along these road routes is unprecedented. This document is open to all interested parties. Therefore, we invite observer states, dialogue partners, and others to consider joining," he emphasized.

To note, the SCO Summit, chaired by Kazakhstan, is currently taking place at the Independence Palace in Astana.

Attending the event are heads of state and government from Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, along with the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and IOFS are also participating in the summit.

For the first time, the event will be held in the form of a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states and the SCO Plus.

