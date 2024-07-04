Development issues in energy sector call for urgent steps for Kyrgyzstan - President

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. The issues of successful and sustainable development in the field of energy are urgent and important for Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Trend reports.

Zhaparov stressed the need for environmental sustainability and safety in his address.

"The agreement between the governments of the SCO member states on cooperation in the field of environmental protection will also be an additional contribution to solving global environmental challenges, mitigating the negative consequences of climate change, and adapting to it," Zhaparov said.

The President mentioned that the approved Strategy for the Development of Energy Cooperation of the SCO member states until 2030 will make it possible to carry out the necessary work on the development of cooperation in this field.

"Kyrgyzstan calls for the promotion of projects related to the development of renewable energy sources, energy savings, energy efficiency, and hydropower. Meanwhile, the intensive melting of glaciers threatens to reduce water resources, which negatively affects the state of agriculture already now, and brings to the issue of food security," the head of state emphasized.

Zhaparov said that, as a mountainous nation, Kyrgyzstan has been trying to get the international community to pay attention to mountain issues since the early 2000s.

He noted that as the final stage of the "Mountain Five-Year Plan," it is planned to hold the II Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25" in 2027 in Kyrgyzstan, 25 years from the I summit.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE are also participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

