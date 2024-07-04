Turkmenistan and Int'l Trade Center discuss project to simplify customs procedures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 4. Turkmenistan and the International Trade Center (ITC) are discussing the implementation of a project to simplify customs procedures, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Customs Service, these issues were discussed during a meeting between representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the International Trade Center (ITC).

The parties noted that the joint project of the EU and the international trade center 'Turkmenistan: Enhancing trade resilience and integration' was launched earlier this year and is designed to support the country in the process of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

At the same time, the parties discussed issues such as the digitalization of customs procedures, the organization of trainings and seminars, trips abroad to study the risk management system, and the introduction of an electronic queue management system.

The visit of the delegation of the International Trade Center also includes a three-day training for civil servants on the WTO agreement on trade facilitation and the concept of the National Committee for Trade Facilitation.

Meanwhile, at the end of October last year, the International Trade Center (ITC) and the EU signed a six-million-euro agreement to help Turkmenistan's government join the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the multilateral trade system.

The agreement was signed by EC, Myriam Ferran, Deputy Director General for International Partnerships, and Pamela Coke-Hamilton, ITC's Executive Director.