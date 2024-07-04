President of Kyrgyzstan to pay visit to Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will visit Azerbaijan on July 5–6, the head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev said, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"President of the Kyrgyzstan Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, will visit the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 5–6. The head of state will take part in the informal summit of the heads of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The theme of the extraordinary meeting of the heads of state of the organization is 'Ensuring a sustainable future through transport, communication, and combating climate change'," he said.

According to him, the parties will discuss measures of collective response to disasters caused by natural hazards and climate change, as well as strengthening the transport links of the OTS member states.

