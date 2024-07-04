COP29 to set platform for uniting around climate change agenda - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. We will be able to demonstrate solidarity on the climate agenda at COP29, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the SCO Plus format in Astana, Trend reports.

"Given the present state of affairs, it is more important than ever to work together in the ecological field to combat climate change. We are really worried about the state of affairs in this field. Natural disasters, which impact almost every state to varying degrees, have been on the rise recently. Unprecedented floods have recently had an impact on Kazakhstan. Experts agree that global warming is a direct cause of this natural disaster's magnitude. Fighting climate change on our own is an insurmountable task," he said.

Tokayev is of the opinion that the global community should stay on track with a firm hand in pursuing the decarbonization of the economy, all while not neglecting the pressing tasks of development and modernization that every country faces.

"We will be able to demonstrate our solidarity on the climate agenda at the upcoming SOR29 conference in Baku in November this year. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev a successful organization of this global event. Special attention should be paid to the development of joint actions to address the problems of degradation of inland water bodies, as well as the introduction of new water-saving technologies. The SCO's joint efforts in this area will help put into action the goal set by the United Nations General Assembly—the International Year of Glacier Conservation—an initiative that Tajikistan spearheaded," he said.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

