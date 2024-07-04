We will continue our work with SCO on preparation for COP29 - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. We will spare no effort in building bridges between developed and developing countries at the COP29 in Baku, and strive towards reaching an accord that would take into account the legitimate interests of the developing nations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the SCO plus meeting in Astana, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan’s priorities also include the support to the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) facing existential threat due to adverse effects of climate change. Azerbaijan has initiated the establishment of a special technical assistance fund to support the SIDS,” the head of state mentioned.

“We will continue our work with the SCO on the preparation for the COP29 – the world’s largest international conference,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.