Hungarian PM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán will visit Azerbaijan on July 5–6 to take part in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit, the PM's spokesperson Zoltán Kovács said on X, Trend reports.

"The summit will focus on building a sustainable future through transportation, connectivity, and climate policy. PM Orbán will also engage in bilateral talks with leaders of the Turkic partner states," Kovács wrote.

An unofficial OTS summit will be held in Shusha on July 6.

The summit themed "Building a Sustainable Future through Transport Connectivity and Climate Action" will provide a platform for high-level discussions on key issues and the organization's agenda.

The summit is expected to conclude with the signing of the Karabakh Declaration and several other important documents.

