Slovak prime minister's assassination attempt labeled terrorist act

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. General Prosecutor of Slovakia Maroš Žilinka has called the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico an act of terrorism, Trend reports.

"The legal categorization of the act being prosecuted in the criminal case concerning the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic has been reevaluated. After carefully examining the evidence, it has been determined that the act in question will now be classified as an extremely grave crime - a terrorist act," he said.

To note, on May 15, Slovakia's Prime Minister narrowly escaped death by the skin of their teeth in an assassination attempt.

Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer, fired several shots at Robert Fico, causing severe injuries, after he exited the building where a Cabinet meeting was held. The injured prime minister was swiftly taken to the hospital, while the wrongdoer was apprehended.

The perpetrator is facing attempted murder charges, and the inquiry will be handled discreetly.

