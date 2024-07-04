Kazakhstan prioritizes transport corridor synergy - President Tokayev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to further synergy of transport corridors, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a regular meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) in Astana today, Trend reports.

“We attach exceptional importance to the further synergy of the Chinese mega-project One Belt - One Road, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and trans-Eurasian corridors in the North-South direction, including the Central Asia - South Asia vector,” he explained.

He said establishing a SCO partner network of strategic ports and logistics centers is crucial to implementing these ambitions.

The SCO Summit has been held at the Palace of Independence in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The summit has been attended by heads of state and government from India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The event was also attended by the UN Secretary-General and leaders of international organizations such as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and IOR-ARC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel