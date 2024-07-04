Azerbaijan sizes up payments from nation's National Depositary Center on securities

Photo: National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The total amount of securities payments made by the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to 1.4 billion manat ($823 million) and $32.6 million, Trend reports.

NDC made payments on notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan of 798,700 manat ($469,838), on state bonds in the principal amount of 492,500 manat ($289,715), and on coupons for 95,9 million manat ($56.4 million).

Furthermore, the Central Securities Depository paid 48.2 million manat ($28.3 million) in principal amount, $30,000 to investors on corporate bonds, and 3.3 million manat ($1.9 million) in principal amount, $2.68 million on coupons.

Overall, NDC paid investors 1.3 billion manat ($764 million), $30 million in principal amount, 99.2 million manat ($58.3 million), and $2.6 million on coupons.