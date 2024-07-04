Kazakhstan hands over SCO chairmanship to China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The Chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has passed from Kazakhstan to China, where the next summit of the organization will be held next year, Trend reports via the Astana Declaration signed by the SCO Council of Heads of State in the Kazakh capital.

Kazakhstan completed its one-year term as Chair of the SCO at the summit in Astana.

During this time, over 150 events covering various areas of cooperation were held within the organization.

To note, the SCO was established in 2001.

Initially, the organization included six countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

In 2017, India and Pakistan became full members of the organization, and in 2023, Iran joined as well. Belarus was officially accepted as a full member of the SCO at the current summit.

