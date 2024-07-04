Uzbekistan keen on embracing new SCO economic dialogue program

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 4. Uzbekistan is interested in adopting the New Economic Dialogue Program of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a regular meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Astana, Trend reports.

"I propose to instruct our governments and institutions to work out the issue of adopting the Program of New Economic Dialogue of the SCO, covering such areas as innovative development, digitalization and robotization, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and other industries of the future," he said.

The President mentioned that the SCO region is a space of colossal economic opportunities, a platform, and a resource base for the long-term sustainable development of all countries in the organization.

"The SCO accounts for about one-third of the world gross product in purchasing power parity, about 27 percent of foreign direct investment, and up to 20 percent of global trade. The states of the organization are leaders in terms of industrial and innovative development, have huge intellectual potential, and have the richest energy and agricultural resources," Mirziyoyev stressed.

He also added that, in this regard, the initiative to form a common space for increasing intra-regional trade and industrial-technological cooperation is more relevant today than ever before.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE are also participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel