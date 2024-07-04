President Tokayev emphasizes importance of enhancing SCO initiatives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) face an urgent task to further improve the organization's activities, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

"In the conditions of rapid global change, we face the urgent task of further improving the SCO activities. The ongoing process of the organization's expansion opens new opportunities and gives impetus to its development. Our country, being the SCO chair, has presented its balanced proposals for transforming the organization into an even more effective multilateral cooperation mechanism. In particular, we are in favor of strengthening the role of the SCO Secretariat and Secretary General," he said.

He claims that Kazakhstan is optimistic about the future of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"I am confident that the documents we are going to sign now will open a new page of cooperation within the SCO and will contribute to the systemic and comprehensive development of our organization," he added.

