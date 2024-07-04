New Secretary-General from Kazakhstan takes reins in SCO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The former Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev has been appointed as the SCO Secretary-General for 2025-2027, Trend reports.

According to information, the decision on his appointment was made at the Astana summit of the SCO.

Meanwhile, since January 2023, Yermekbayev held the position of deputy secretary general of the SCO. Earlier, he was assistant to the president and secretary of the Security Council, minister of religious and civil society affairs, and defense minister.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE are also participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

