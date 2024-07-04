Council of European committee fails to refer to National Human Rights Institutions' reports - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. One disturbing issue is that the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) does not include reports from the national human rights institutions, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva told Trend.

She emphasized that the ombudsman's primary focus includes safeguarding rights and freedoms enshrined in national legislation and international treaties, preventing torture and ill-treatment, and ensuring the right to protection of honor and dignity.

"Since 2009, the Ombudsman Institute has served as the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) under the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. During this period, the institution has effectively collaborated with international human rights organizations, including CPT. Visits by organization representatives to our country included meetings with the ombudsman and members of the National Preventive Group, fostering a productive exchange of insights and experiences. The organization's recommendations and proposals have been regularly reviewed and integrated into the NPM's activities.

To address the shortcomings identified during inspections conducted as part of NPM activities in institutions where individuals cannot leave of their own free will, the ombudsman regularly submits proposals and recommendations to the relevant authorities and publishes reports that reference the General Recommendations of the European Committee.

In the report by the Council of Europe's Committee following their special visit to Azerbaijan in 2022, a recommendation was made to provide written information to the higher authorities overseeing the institutions we visited. It is important to note that after each visit, written inquiries and recommendations are sent to these higher authorities. These written recommendations and official responses form the basis of our annual NPM reports. The Committee's lack of attention to these issues and omission of references to the reports of the national human rights institution are concerning.

Systematic measures continue to be implemented, incorporating our recommendations to ensure the rights of individuals held in institutions from which they cannot leave freely.

We believe that consultations with the National Human Rights Institute, which functions as the National Preventive Mechanism, would be beneficial for clarifying concerns and enhancing human rights protection," Sabina Aliyeva stated.

To note, on July 3, 2024, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment decided to issue a public statement on Azerbaijan.

