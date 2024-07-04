SCO states' slice of global GDP pie accounts for thirty percent - President Tokayev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The share of the SCO states in the global GDP is already 30 percent, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the SCO Plus format in Astana, Trend reports.

"The global economy takes a major hit, and development opportunities are reduced when wars and sanctions are ongoing. Under these circumstances, we need to develop a trade and economic interaction strategy that is more adaptable, with the goals of maintaining positive dynamics and increasing capacity. At the current stage, the economies of the SCO member countries are demonstrating high growth rates of 4 to 9 percent. The share of SCO states in the global GDP is already 30 percent. The foreign trade of the member states today exceeds $8 trillion, which is equivalent to a quarter of all world trade," he said.

In his speech, Tokayev highlighted the role of the SCO states in driving economic growth in Asia.

He also welcomed, on behalf of Kazakhstan, China's intention to expand the SCO's access to its large-scale market and increase trade turnover with the Organization's member states to $3 trillion.

