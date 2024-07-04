Addressing global issues necessitates collaborative endeavors - Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Tackling existing global issues such as terrorism, cyber threats and international crime requires close attention and joint efforts, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said at a regular meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) in Astana today, Trend reports.

He spoke highly of Kyrgyzstan's plan to build a center in Bishkek to fight international organized crime.

"The initiative taken by the SCO 'On World Unity for a Just World and Harmony', as well as the Statement by the SCO Secretary-General 'On the Principles of Good Neighborliness, Trust, and Partnership', fully reflects the collective aspiration to build a stable, secure, and prosperous SCO region," emphasized Zhaparov.

The President of Kyrgyzstan made a point of saying that the organization has grown its cooperation potential and widened its scope of operations since its inception.

He congratulated President Alexander Lukashenko on Belarus achieving full membership status in the SCO.

The SCO Summit is being held at the Palace of Independence in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan

The event is attended by heads of state and government from India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The summit is also attended by the UN Secretary-General and leaders of international organizations such as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and IOR-ARC.

For the first time, the SCO Summit is being held in the format of a "Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO Member States" and a SCO Plus meeting.

