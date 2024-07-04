Uzbekistan's president proposes setting up unified SCO transport interconnection map

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to develop a "Unified Map of Transport Interconnectivity of the SCO Member States," Trend reports.

Mirziyoyev stated this today, speaking at the regular meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Astana.

"We consider it expedient to develop a "Unified Map of Transport Interconnectivity of the SCO Member States". This will allow us to identify "bottlenecks" and "gaps" and outline priority measures and projects for the formation of a common, integrated transport and transit system," he said.

The President proposed to consider this topic at the next extended meeting of the SCO transport ministers.

"We propose to substantially consider these issues at the next expanded meeting of transport ministers of our countries with wide involvement of major transport and logistics companies, operators and forwarders, analysts, and specialists of this industry in the discussion," Mirziyoyev added.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the Heads of State and Government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE are also participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel