Kyrgyzstan stands for expanding interaction between SCO member states - Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Kyrgyzstan stands for expanding interaction between member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and dialogue partner countries, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the SCO Plus meeting in Astana today, Trend reports.

"We have a huge untapped potential for joint cooperation. For this reason, at the SCO summit in 2023, I proposed the development of a roadmap for further strengthening the interaction between the SCO and its dialogue partners.

In this regard, I am pleased to point out that a few hours ago, the corresponding roadmap was approved following the meeting of the heads of SCO member states," Zhaparov said.

The document, he said, allows for more political discourse and the growth of collaboration in economic, security, and humanitarian domains.

According to him, events are also planned to enhance the interaction of the SCO's permanent bodies with dialogue partners and to improve the regulatory and legal framework.

"In terms of political interaction, it's important to hold joint meetings at the level of foreign ministers and national coordinators for SCO affairs, invite representatives of SCO dialogue partners to meetings of the heads of ministries and departments of SCO member states, and hold meetings of non-governmental organizations, scientific and expert meetings: forums, conferences, and seminars," he added.

To note, the SCO Plus format meeting has kicked off on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Alongside the heads of 10 member states of the SCO Organization, the SCO+ meeting is attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

